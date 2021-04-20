FDOH reports over 5,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.17 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,533 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,178,783 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,645 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 62 deaths.

There are now 472,941 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 229,641 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 139,479 and 6,757 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,521 hospital admissions statewide.

