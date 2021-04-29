FDOH reports over 5,600 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.22 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,084 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,228,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,666 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 54 deaths.

There are now 482,443 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 235,335 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 142,829 and 6,882 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 90,262 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.