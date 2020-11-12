FDOH reports over 5,600 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 863,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,372 deaths.

As of 1:15 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 863,619 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,607 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 72 deaths.

There are now 197,196 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 92,657 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 56,907 and 2,701 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 51,272 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

