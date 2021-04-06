FDOH reports over 5,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,780 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,090,862 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,556 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 70 deaths.

There are now 453,345 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 218,973 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 133,836, and 6,533 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.89%.

Health officials reported 86,065 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.