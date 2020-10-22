FDOH reports over 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Thursday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 768,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,267 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 768,091 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,558 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 57 deaths.

There are now 180,497 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 82,250 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 49,759 and 2,131 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 47,765 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

