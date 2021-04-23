FDOH reports over 5,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.19 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,759 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,196,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,464 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 63 deaths.

There are now 476,286 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 231,739 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 140,693 and 6,802 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 89,201 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

