FDOH reports over 5,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.23 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,161 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,233,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,306 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 77 deaths.

There are now 483,371 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 235,971 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 143,129 and 6,898 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 90,489 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.