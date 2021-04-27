FDOH reports over 5,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.21 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,958 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,217,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,271 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 46 deaths.

There are now 480,483 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 234,243 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 142,053 and 6,852 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.92%.

Health officials reported 89,808 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

