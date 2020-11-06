FDOH reports over 5,200 COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 832,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,014 deaths.

As of 1:30 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 832,625 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,245 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 53 deaths.

There are now 191,838 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 89,751 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 54,624 and 2,522 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 50,265 hospital admissions statewide.

