FDOH reports over 5,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,338 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,052,441 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,062 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 91 deaths.

There are now 444,487 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 213,880 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 131,235, and 6,414 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,973 hospital admissions statewide.

