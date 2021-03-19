FDOH reports over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.99 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,651 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,999,257 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 5,140 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 53 deaths.

There are now 432,177 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 206,889 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 127,491, and 6,191 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 83,189 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

