FDOH reports over 4K cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.95 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,948 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,957,586 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,853 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 59 deaths.

There are now 422,540 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 201,261 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 124,230, and 6,038 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 81,564 hospital admissions statewide.

