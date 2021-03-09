FDOH reports over 4K cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.95 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,889 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,952,733 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,426 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 125 deaths.

There are now 421,433 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 200,688 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 123,778, and 6,023 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 81,331 hospital admissions statewide.

