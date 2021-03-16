FDOH reports over 4,700 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.98 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,449 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,984,425 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,791 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 101 deaths.

There are now 428,873 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 204,870 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 126,355, and 6,139 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 82,584 hospital admissions statewide.

