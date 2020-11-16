FDOH reports over 4,660 COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 889,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,559 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 889,864 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,663 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 41 deaths.

There are now 201,810 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 94,831 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 58,176 and 2,769 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 52,019 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

