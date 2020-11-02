FDOH reports over 4,600 COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 812,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,834 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 812,063 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,651 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 45 deaths.

There are now 187,757 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 87,456 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 53,151 and 2,366 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,485 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.