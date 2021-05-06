FDOH reports over 4,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.25 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,549 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,258,433 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,504 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 71 deaths.

There are now 488,303 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 238,834 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 144,615 and 6,956 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 91,652 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

