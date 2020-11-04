FDOH reports over 4,400 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 821,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,922 deaths.

As of 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 821,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,423 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 32 deaths.

There are now 189,332 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 88,381 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 53,802 and 2,426 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 49,889 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.