FDOH reports over 4,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.25 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,478 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,253,929 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,394 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 79 deaths.

There are now 487,544 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 238,386 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 144,356 and 6,946 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 91,425 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

