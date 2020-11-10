FDOH reports over 4,300 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 852,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 17,248 deaths.

As of 2 p.m, Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 852,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,353 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 69 deaths.

There are now 195,273 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 91,704 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 56,145 and 2,605 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 50,872 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.