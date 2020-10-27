FDOH reports over 4,200 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 786,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,505 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 786,311 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,298 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 56 deaths.

There are now 183,250 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 84,338 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 51,172 and 2,214 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 48,512 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.