FDOH reports over 4,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.26 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,635 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,262,598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,165 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 86 deaths.

There are now 489,014 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 239,249 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 144,892 and 6,960 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 91,848 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.