FDOH reports over 4,100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 790,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,571 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 790,426 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,115 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 66 deaths.

There are now 183,996 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 84,983 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 51,415 and 2,229 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 48,722 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.