FDOH reports over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.28 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,929 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,282,613 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,064 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 47 deaths.

There are now 493,007 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 241,132 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 146,146 and 7,025 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,742 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

