FDOH reports over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.17 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,471 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,168,901 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,237 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 32 deaths.

There are now 471,595 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 229,073 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 139,199 and 6,752 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 88,274 hospital admissions statewide.

