FDOH reports over 3K new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.8 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 28,934 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,830,988 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,615 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 155 deaths.

There are now 394,492 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 185,310 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 114,800, and 5,593 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 76,219 hospital admissions statewide.

