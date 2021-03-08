FDOH reports over 3K cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.94 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 31,764 deaths.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,948,307 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,312 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 81 deaths.

There are now 420,340 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 200,139 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 123,520, and 6,005 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 81,015 hospital admissions statewide.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 5.95%.

