FDOH reports over 3,900 COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 847,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with over 17,000 deaths.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 3,924 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 58 deaths.

There are now over 194,000 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and over 91,000 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached over 55,000 and 24 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported over 50,500 hospital admissions statewide.

