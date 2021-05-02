FDOH reports over 3,800 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.24 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,268 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,242,778 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,841 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 29 deaths.

There are now 485,300 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 237,067 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 143,709 and 6,924 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 90,823 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.