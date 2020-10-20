FDOH reports over 3,600 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 760,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,105 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 760,389 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,662 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 84 deaths.

There are now 179,286 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 81,537 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 49,298 and 2,093 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 47,352 hospital admissions statewide.

