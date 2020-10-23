FDOH reports over 3,600 COVID-19 cases on Friday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 771,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,340 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 771,780 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,689 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 73 deaths.

There are now 181,017 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 82,706 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 49,988 and 2,151 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 47,953 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

