FDOH reports over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.21 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,912 deaths.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,212,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,513 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 64 deaths.

There are now 479,426 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 233,624 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 141,747 and 6,842 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 89,534 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

