FDOH reports over 3,500 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.28 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 36,000 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,286,203 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,590 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 71 deaths.

There are now 493,723 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 241,476 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 146,329 and 7,030 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,893 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

