FDOH reports over 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,710 deaths.
As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,085,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,480 from Sunday’s update.
The state also reported a single-day increase of 36 deaths.
There are now 451,829 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 218,184 total cases in Broward.
The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 133,571, and 6,531 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.
Health officials reported 85,800 hospital admissions statewide.
For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.
