FDOH reports over 3,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been nearly 2.1 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,710 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,085,306 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,480 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 36 deaths.