FDOH reports over 3,300 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 33,247 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,047,379 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,374 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 69 deaths.

There are now 443,207 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 213,158 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 130,904, and 6,397 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 84,707 hospital admissions statewide.

