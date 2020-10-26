FDOH reports over 3,300 COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 782,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,449 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 782,013 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,377 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 20 deaths.

There are now 182,523 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 83,962 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 50,816 and 2,199 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 48,281 hospital admissions statewide.

