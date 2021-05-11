FDOH reports over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.27 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,831 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,275,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,263 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 48 deaths.

There are now 491,703 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 240,479 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 145,657 and 6,998 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,348 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

