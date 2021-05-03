FDOH reports over 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.24 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,307 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,245,853 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,075 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 39 deaths.

There are now 486,025 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 237,510 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 143,904 and 6,931 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 90,889 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

