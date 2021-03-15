FDOH reports over 2,800 cases of COVID-19 on Monday

Image by Fernando Zhiminaicela from Pixabay

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.97 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 32,348 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,979,634 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,826 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 93 deaths.

There are now 427,600 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 204,247 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 126,062, and 6,129 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The state also reported a positivity rate of 6.13%.

Health officials reported 82,307 hospital admissions statewide.

