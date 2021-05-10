FDOH reports over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.27 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,783 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the Florida Department of Health has reported (2,272,102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,296 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 52 deaths.

There are now 491,028 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 240,143 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 145,485 and 6,988 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,125 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

