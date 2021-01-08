FDOH reports over 19K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,449,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,666 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,449,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 19,530 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 185 deaths.

There are now 321,555 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 147,944 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 90,058, and 4,583 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 65,063 hospital admissions statewide.

