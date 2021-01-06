FDOH reports over 17K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,400,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,317 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,409,906 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 17,783 from Tuesday’s update.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 129 deaths.

There are now 314,742 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 144,590 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 87,683, and 4,427 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 64,321 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

