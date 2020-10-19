FDOH reports over 1,700 COVID-19 cases on Monday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 756,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 16,021 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 756,727 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,707 from Sunday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 54 deaths.

There are now 178,726 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 81,277 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 49,068 and 2,080 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 47,125 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

