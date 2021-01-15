FDOH reports over 16K new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,548,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 23,799 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,548,067 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 16,875 from Thursday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 186 deaths.

There are now 339,434 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 156,452 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 96,085, and 4,884 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 67,463 hospital admissions statewide.

