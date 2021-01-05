FDOH reports over 15K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,392,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 22,188 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,392,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15,431 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a two-day increase of 98 deaths.

There are now 311,606 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 143,186 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 86,839, and 4,412 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 63,882 hospital admissions statewide.

