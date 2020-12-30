FDOH reports over 13K new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1.3 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,409 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,306,123 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,871 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 137 deaths.

There have now been 295,936 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 136,038 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 80,706, and 4,197 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 62,508 hospital admissions statewide.

Statewide vaccination data, as of this morning stands at 175,465.

