FDOH reports over 13K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,168,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 20,305 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,168,483 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,148 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 101 deaths.

There are now 267,255 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 123,991 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 74,789 and 3,935 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 59,291 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.