FDOH reports over 13,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,531,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 23,613 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,531,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 13,720 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 217 deaths.

There are now 336,749 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 155,066 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 94,872, and 4,819 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 67,036 hospital admissions statewide.

