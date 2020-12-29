FDOH reports over 12K new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,292,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 21,409 deaths.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,292,252 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,075 from Monday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 101 deaths.

There are now 293,188 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 134,582 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 81,390, and 4,182 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 62,142 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

