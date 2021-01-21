FDOH reports over 12K new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 1,613,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 24,739 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,613,884 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 12,873 from Wednesday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 161 deaths.

There are now 352,405 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 162,720 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 100,208, and 5,057 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 69,282 hospital admissions statewide.

